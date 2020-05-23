SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Sandy City Police Department have arrested three suspects in connection to a homicide that killed a 17-year-old Friday.

Documents state officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1107 East Saphire Drive in Sandy, Friday morning.

Reports say a green Ford Explorer had driven past the Saphire Drive address. Police say the car had minor damage to the passenger side and a sticker in the tinted window. According to court documents someone inside the vehicle had fired rounds at the home. The car has since been located and seized.

Several rounds impacted the home with one round striking a 17-year-old victim in the chest, police say the victim has not been identified yet.

Documents state the victim passed away from injuries sustained from the gun shot.

According to court documents James Edward Smith, 19, told police he had been having issues with the victim and said he called a friend that he later identified as Emmanuel Espinoza, 20, known as Gemine Eassy.

Emmanuel Espinoza, or Gemine Eassy

James Edward Smith

Smith stated he picked up Gemine at his house, the pair then drove to the victim’s home. Court documents state when the victim came outside Gemine fired a gun from the back seat, then fled the area. Smith later told police he didn’t know what Gemine was going to do.

Smith then took Gemine back to his home and dropped him off, then returned to the Discovery Inn located in Midvale where he had been staying with his mother, documents state.

According to documents Smith initially denied knowing anything about what happened and failed to provide the identity of the shooter. Smith was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with Criminal Homicide and Obstruction of Justice, documents state.

Dina Smith

Emmanuel Augustus Espinoza, known as Gemine Eassy, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Criminal Homicide and Obstruction of Justice, documents stated.

According to court documents, Dina Smith, mother to James Smith lied to the police about her and her son’s whereabouts. Documents state that post-Miranda Smith she continued to lie but video surveillance evidence proved the vehicle was not where she claimed it to be.

According to documents she was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Obstruction of Justice.

