Thousands without power in Provo due to large house fire

Update 11 a.m.: All power has been restored except to the 24 houses closest to the fire.

The fire has damaged two trailer homes. The fire is out but is now under investigation. Two families have been displaced. There are no injuries being reported at this time.

Provo Fire is on scene of a fire that damaged two trailer homes. Fire is out at this time, and we are putting out hot spots. Two families displaced, no injuries. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/zwMzoM1BZB — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) August 26, 2020

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of residents in Provo are without power after a large house fire Wednesday morning.

According to Provo City Power, 2200 customers are without electricity after a large house fire burned a utility pole and the power lines hit the ground.

City employees said they hope to have the power back on for all but those in the immediate area around 11 a.m.

No other details about the fire were released. We will provide an update once more information is obtained.