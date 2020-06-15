SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) A lot of energy this afternoon. The largest turnout for a protest since the initial protests in Salt Lake City a couple of weekends ago.



Thousands kneeled at Liberty Park in support of Black Lives Matter as well as Black Trans Lives. Afterward… protestors marched down Harvey Milk Blvd. A symbolic sign since we are now in the middle of Pride Month. We did talk to some protestors who shared why they came out today.



“Talk about the world you want for your son, the changes you want to see.”

said Kiki a protester, “I just, I want the racism to stop. Like, I don’t want to be able to have to tell my son you know better careful about what you say, don’t wear this, don’t look at people a certain kind of way.’ I don’t want my son to experience what I experienced.”

Zion another protestor said, “Racism is been a problem for way too long. As someone who has the privilege of being white, I feel it’s my responsibility to stand up for those, whose voice are not being listened to.”

It was a family-friendly event, parents with their children, as well as people on bikes and even in wheelchairs out here to show their support

In Salt Lake City, Nicole Neuman, ABC4 news.