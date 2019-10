SARATOGA SPRINGS – Thousands attended a groundbreaking for a new temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saratoga Springs on Saturday.

Elder Craig C. Christensen, a local area president for the LDS church, presided over the event, attended by members of the church and community leaders.

Latter-day Saints, as well as Church and community leaders, gather on Saturday, October 19, 2019, for the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in northern Utah County. COURTESY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple is being built at 897 South Ensign Drive in Saratoga Springs, Utah. It will be Utah’s 18th temple for the LDS church.