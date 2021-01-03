‘This is different’: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home has been vandalized. This backlash stems from the senator’s recent block of $2,000 stimulus checks.

Spray painted messages on his Highlands home read, “were’s my money?” and “Mitch kills poor” among other expletives written across the front door and bricks of the Kentucky residence. 

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” told NewsNation in a statement on Saturday.

This act comes hours after Sen. Nancy Pelosi’s house was vandalized with messages saying “$2k cancel rent.” The vandals also left behind fake blood and a pig’s head.

“This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society, McConnell added. “My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating. It is not known if the Senator was home during the incident.

