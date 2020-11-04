This election comes with a message of love to Utah voters

by: John L. Perry

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, (ABC4 News) – Rod Katwyk has never voted before, this year he did. He also brought a literal message of love to Utah voters.

“I’m 52-years-old and never voted before.” Katwyk says, “I have daughters and children who are of voting age, and to these younger people, it seems like voting is a lot more important.”

“It seems like I should do my part like they are and get out and vote.”

Katwyk brought something else besides a ballot. He brought love, a literal sculpture of the word love. He says he made over 1,000 of them.

He said he posted the idea of giving them out on election day on Facebook. He asked friends on Facebook if they knew the best place to give them out. One of them suggested a polling place

“It’s all about love.” he says.

People who came to vote made comments as they received their sculpture. “It just means we need to re-unite.” “The world has gotten beyond crazy, and so we need to get together and help each other out.”

“I teach love in my household, I teach the love of service, to your fellow people, means a lot to me. My kids would absolutely love this.”

Katwyk joked after he had given his boxes away, “I have boxes of empty love. I handed out all my love signs today.”

He said we all love, and the one thing we are guaranteed is the sun will come up in the morning. “Decisions are made, and no matter what happens, we all have to love each other and unite.”

