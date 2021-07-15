This company will pay you $100,000 to eat tacos

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This is your moment.
Spice company McCormick’s is searching for a candidate to fill its newest position: “Director of Taco Relations.”
The company’s “resident consulting taco expert’ will travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends and recipes.
What’s better than that? How about $100,000 to spice things up? That’s right, the person lucky enough to fill this four-month position will receive $25,000 a month.
You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September to December 2021.
Interested? Here’s how to apply:
- Submit a video (no longer than two minutes) that showcases your passion for tacos
- A cover letter or resume may also be submitted via a Word or PDF file
If you think you have what it takes, you better hurry. Applications must be submitted by July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
For more information on this dream job, click here.