This company will pay you $100,000 to eat tacos

CULVER CITY, CA – OCTOBER 29: Tacos are displayed at The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 28th annual ‘A Time For Heroes’ family festival at Smashbox Studios on October 29, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation )

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This is your moment.

Spice company McCormick’s is searching for a candidate to fill its newest position: “Director of Taco Relations.”

The company’s “resident consulting taco expert’ will travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends and recipes.

What’s better than that? How about $100,000 to spice things up? That’s right, the person lucky enough to fill this four-month position will receive $25,000 a month.

You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September to December 2021.

Interested? Here’s how to apply:

Submit a video (no longer than two minutes) that showcases your passion for tacos

A cover letter or resume may also be submitted via a Word or PDF file

If you think you have what it takes, you better hurry. Applications must be submitted by July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

For more information on this dream job, click here.