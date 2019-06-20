Third bear sighting reported in Utah County this week

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mapleton Police Department is warning the public after a bear sighting early Thursday morning.

Officials say at 7:50 a.m. a Mapleton resident walking their dog in the area of 1700 North 600 East observed a bear in a yard.

The resident told police the bear ran off immediately. Around 30 minutes later the bear was seen again in the area of 800 North 600 East.

Mapleton police say the bear tipped a garbage can over, but something spooked it and ran to the east.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources and Mapleton officers found the bear a short time later. They say he will be relocated Thursday afternoon.

This is the third time this week a bear has been spotted in Utah County.

On Wednesday the Springville Police Department responded to reports of a bear sighting. When arriving on scene officials with the Division of Wildlife Resources were unable to locate the bear and the area was pronounced “safe.”

A bear was also euthanized after wildlife officials say it broke into a tent and scratched a boy on the back. Wildlife officials later alerted the public stating the bear had been located and killed.

The Department of Wildlife Resources says knowing how to act and avoid bears is crucial in maintaining safety.

They shared tips here.

