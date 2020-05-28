‘They’re not on this planet anymore’: Lori Daybell’s best friend believes her children are no longer alive

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News/East Idaho News) – In the third and final installment of an in-depth exclusive interview between East Idaho News and Lori Daybell’s best friend, Melanie Gibb, she said she believes her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan are no longer alive.

After five months in hiding, Gibb finally broke her silence and shared everything she knew about Lori with East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton. The interview was broken into three parts released over the span of three days.

“It was hard to share it. But it needed to be said and I needed to do it for those who have passed on and those who have been hurt by it,” Gibb said in the post-interview video posted to Eaton’s Twitter.

Gibb said she wasn’t entirely surprised to find out about Tammy Daybell’s death in October. That’s because Lori told her that Chad’s prophecy predicted she would die weeks before it happened.

“I didn’t know how they did it, but I knew it was part of the plan that she was supposed to pass away. Other people knew she was supposed to pass away because Chad knew this information for quite a while,” Gibb said to Eaton.

She went on to say, “They expressed to me many times that Tammy would be OK with this as she passed on. (They said) she may not remember it now, but she had a mission to fulfill on that (the other) side, so they both felt that was where she was supposed to go.”

After Lori and Chad wed in Hawaii just a few weeks after Tammy’s death, Gibb said she confronted her best friend about the children’s whereabouts. Lori allegedly said she couldn’t disclose JJ and Tylee’s location to protect everyone’s safety.

“‘I’m concerned for you,’” she recalled saying to Lori. “’I’m concerned for your salvation. This is not light. This is darkness.’ I was very uncomfortable talking to her. It was a disturbing conversation. I just continued to tell her that I was concerned for them and I am and I was.”

Gibb told Chad and Lori they were evil and she did not have a testimony of the doctrine and teachings they had shared with her.

They hung up the phone, and since that day, Gibb has not spoken to Chad or Lori again.

Previously in part two of Gibb’s interview, she said Lori had previously told her JJ was turning into a zombie and he needed to be sent to Louisiana to live with his grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, which never happened. It wasn’t until two days before Thanksgiving that Chad and Lori allegedly asked her to lie to police and tell them JJ was in her custody.

In response to the most important question in the case – “Where are the kids?” Gibb said she doesn’t believe JJ and Tylee are alive anymore. She said 17-year-old Tylee is a strong-willed individual who would have made a phone call by now to let someone know that she’s alive.

She also explained that because 8-year-old JJ has autism, she can’t imagine Lori would be able to hide him somewhere safely without being able to provide his medication.

“They’re not on this planet anymore. I don’t think they are. That’s my personal opinion. […] If they’re in a safe place, why is (Lori) in Hawaii having a great time on her honeymoon when her children are hiding for safety? That doesn’t even make sense. I think most people understand that,” said Gibb.

Gibb believes Lori’s brother, Alex Cox may have done something to the children for Lori or a “higher reason” before he died. Lori’s mother, Janis Cox, and her sister, Summer Shiflet, defended Lori in a recent interview and said she has her reasons for not saying where JJ and Tylee are. Lori’s niece, Melani Pawlowski told East Idaho News Lori has “always done everything to protect her kids” and has a plan.

Gibb hopes her interview will prompt Chad and Lori to “do the right thing” and tell investigators what happened or where JJ and Tylee are. She said she is prepared to be called as a witness at Lori’s preliminary hearing in July, where she will see her best friend face-to-face for the first time in months.

She adds, “If she comes to realize what her inner feelings were. ‘Could Chad really be Satan? And if so, he’s a really good one.’ Maybe that was that little feeling telling you inside that he wasn’t doing the right things and saying the right things.”

Lori remains behind bars at the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bond. Investigators have not released any information on the autopsy performed on Tammy Daybell after her death was ruled suspicious and her body was exhumed from the Springville Evergreen Cemetery in Utah.