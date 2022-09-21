(WJW) — If you’re a fan of the late and beloved Betty White, here is your chance to own a piece of history.

More than 1,500 items from the “life and career” of the Golden Girl will go up for auction on Friday, September 23. The auction will take three days. Available items include awards, scripts, and memorabilia, as well as jewelry, gowns, home furnishings and decorative garden pieces.

The collection even includes “cherished” personal items and gifts from White’s marriage to her third husband, Allen Lunden, according to the auction company.

UNITED STATES – APRIL 29: THE GOLDEN GIRLS – 9/24/85 – 9/24/92, CHICK VENNERA, ESTELLE GETTY, RUE MCCLANAHAN, BETTY WHITE, BEA ARTHUR, (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

FILE – Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio’s 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. Gavin MacLeod has died. His nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 7: Actresses Mary Tyler Moore, Cloris Leachman, and Betty White at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

YOUNG & HUNGRY – “Young & Vegas Baby” – Gabi and Ms. Wilson share a birthday that has them feeling sad, so they head out on a girls trip with Sofia, in a new episode of Young & Hungry, MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:008:31 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE

Here are just some highlights of the collection (listed by Julien’s Auctions.)

White’s original director chair from “The Golden Girls” set

“The Golden Girls” production-used pilot script, signed by White

A Saks Fifth Avenue black velvet long evening coat worn by White in 1974 to the International Broadcasting Awards dinner tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

An orange needlepoint director’s chair decorated with owls and reading “Allen” on the seat back made by White for her husband

Goodbye plaque from the cast and crew of “The Betty White Show”

According to the auction company, the items come from the Hollywood icon’s home in Brentwood and Carmel, California.

Many items are priced between $200-$300 at the request of White.

White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, less than a month before what would have been her 100th birthday. The Oak Park, Illinois-born actor began her career in radio in the 1940s before transitioning to television, where some of her most notable roles are as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1973-1977) and as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992).

Through her career, White received several Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Grammy Award, in addition to a host of others.

A full look at the listed items can be found, here.