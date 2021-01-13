These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(NEXSTAR) – At least ten Republican lawmakers have voted to impeach Trump Wednesday.

Trump faced a single charge: incitement of insurrection.

Not a single Republican voted for Trump’s impeachment in 2019.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died.

GOP members who voted to impeach Trump include:

  1. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
  2. Rep. John Katko of New York
  3. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington
  4. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
  5. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
  6. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
  7. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
  8. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
  9. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
  10. Rep. David Valadao of California

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney — the No. 3 highest ranking GOP House member — and Rep. John Katko of New York, were the first House Republicans to announce they would vote to impeach Trump.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” Katko said in a statement.

The riot has forced a reckoning among some Republicans, who have stood by Trump throughout his presidency and largely allowed him to spread false attacks against the integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot, suggesting it was the drive to oust him rather than his actions around the bloody riot that was dividing the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

