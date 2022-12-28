(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
50. Kai
Kai is a name of Hawaiian origin meaning “sea.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 76
- National: Rank: #71, Number of babies in 2021: 4,599
49. Calvin
Calvin is a name of Latin origin meaning “bald.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 77
- National: Rank: #145, Number of babies in 2021: 2,574
48. Emmett
Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “universal.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 78
- National: Rank: #103, Number of babies in 2021: 3,638
47. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 79
- National: Rank: #19- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
46. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 81
- National: Rank: #30, Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
44. John (tie)
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 82
- National: Rank: #27, Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
44. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 82
- National: Rank: #24, Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
41. Luca (tie)
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 83
- National: Rank: #42, Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
41. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 83
- National: Rank: #50, Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
41. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 83
- National: Rank: #26, Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
39. Bennett (tie)
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 86
- National: Rank: #90, Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
39. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 86
- National: Rank: #13, Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
37. Mason (tie)
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 95
- National: Rank: #18, Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
37. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 95
- National: Rank: #40, Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
36. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 96
- National: Rank: #16, Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
35. Wesley
Wesley is a name of English origin meaning “field to the west.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 97
- National: Rank: #84, Number of babies in 2021: 4,196
34. Beckham
Beckham is a name of English origin meaning “homestead.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 98
- National: Rank: #222, Number of babies in 2021: 1,717
33. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 99
- National: Rank: #39, Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
32. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 100
- National: Rank: #20, Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
31. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 101
- National: Rank: #68, Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
30. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 103
- National: Rank: #29, Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
29. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 104
- National: Rank: #21, Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
28. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 105
- National: Rank: #15, Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
27. Milo
Milo is a name of German origin meaning “soldier.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 106
- National: Rank: #127, Number of babies in 2021: 2,890
26. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 108
- National: Rank: #47, Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
25. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 110
- National:- Rank: #46, Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
24. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 111
- National: Rank: #4, Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
22. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 113
- National: Rank: #54, Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
22. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 113
- National: Rank: #35, Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
21. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 117
- National: Rank: #25, Number of babies in 2021: 8,281Y
20. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 123
- National: Rank: #23, Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
19. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 129
- National: Rank: #12, Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
18. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 131
- National: Rank: #31, Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
17. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 136
- National: Rank: #8, Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
16. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 141
- National: Rank: #77, Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
14. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 142
- National: Rank: #32, Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
14. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 142
- National: Rank: #37, Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
13. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 150
- National: Rank: #45, Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
12. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 153
- National: Rank: #7, Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
11. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 156
- National: Rank: #14, Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
10. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 161
- National: Rank: #2, Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
8. Theodore (tie)
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 165
- National: Rank: #10, Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
8. Owen (tie)
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 165
- National: Rank: #22, Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
7. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 173
- National: Rank: #34, Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 194
- National: Rank: #5, Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
5. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 215
- National: Rank: #9, Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
4. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 218
- National: Rank: #6, Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
3. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 236
- National: Rank: #11, Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 247
- National: Rank: #1, Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
1. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter.”
- Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 298
- National: Rank: #3, Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1