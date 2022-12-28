(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Kai

Kai is a name of Hawaiian origin meaning “sea.”

Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 76

Number of babies in 2021: 76 National: Rank: #71, Number of babies in 2021: 4,599

49. Calvin

Calvin is a name of Latin origin meaning “bald.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 77

: Number of babies in 2021: 77 National: Rank: #145, Number of babies in 2021: 2,574

48. Emmett

Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “universal.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 78

: Number of babies in 2021: 78 National: Rank: #103, Number of babies in 2021: 3,638

47. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 79

: Number of babies in 2021: 79 National: Rank: #19- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

46. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 81

: Number of babies in 2021: 81 National: Rank: #30, Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

44. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 82

: Number of babies in 2021: 82 National: Rank: #27, Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

44. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 82

: Number of babies in 2021: 82 National: Rank: #24, Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

41. Luca (tie)

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 83

: Number of babies in 2021: 83 National: Rank: #42, Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

41. Charles (tie)

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 83

: Number of babies in 2021: 83 National: Rank: #50, Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

41. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 83

: Number of babies in 2021: 83 National: Rank: #26, Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

39. Bennett (tie)

Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 86

: Number of babies in 2021: 86 National: Rank: #90, Number of babies in 2021: 3,917

39. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 86

: Number of babies in 2021: 86 National: Rank: #13, Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

37. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 95

: Number of babies in 2021: 95 National: Rank: #18, Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

37. Isaac (tie)

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 95

: Number of babies in 2021: 95 National: Rank: #40, Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

36. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 96

: Number of babies in 2021: 96 National: Rank: #16, Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

35. Wesley

Wesley is a name of English origin meaning “field to the west.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 97

: Number of babies in 2021: 97 National: Rank: #84, Number of babies in 2021: 4,196

34. Beckham

Beckham is a name of English origin meaning “homestead.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 98

: Number of babies in 2021: 98 National: Rank: #222, Number of babies in 2021: 1,717

33. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 99

: Number of babies in 2021: 99 National: Rank: #39, Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

32. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 100

: Number of babies in 2021: 100 National: Rank: #20, Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

31. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker.”

Utah: Number of babies in 2021: 101

Number of babies in 2021: 101 National: Rank: #68, Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

30. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 103

: Number of babies in 2021: 103 National: Rank: #29, Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

29. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 104

: Number of babies in 2021: 104 National: Rank: #21, Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

28. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 105

: Number of babies in 2021: 105 National: Rank: #15, Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

27. Milo

Milo is a name of German origin meaning “soldier.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 106

: Number of babies in 2021: 106 National: Rank: #127, Number of babies in 2021: 2,890

26. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 108

: Number of babies in 2021: 108 National: Rank: #47, Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

25. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 110

: Number of babies in 2021: 110 National:- Rank: #46, Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

24. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 111

: Number of babies in 2021: 111 National: Rank: #4, Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

22. Miles (tie)

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 113

: Number of babies in 2021: 113 National: Rank: #54, Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

22. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 113

: Number of babies in 2021: 113 National: Rank: #35, Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

21. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 117

: Number of babies in 2021: 117 National: Rank: #25, Number of babies in 2021: 8,281Y

20. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 123

: Number of babies in 2021: 123 National: Rank: #23, Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

19. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 129

: Number of babies in 2021: 129 National: Rank: #12, Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

18. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 131

: Number of babies in 2021: 131 National: Rank: #31, Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

17. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 136

: Number of babies in 2021: 136 National: Rank: #8, Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

16. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 141

: Number of babies in 2021: 141 National: Rank: #77, Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

14. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 142

: Number of babies in 2021: 142 National: Rank: #32, Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

14. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 142

: Number of babies in 2021: 142 National: Rank: #37, Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

13. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 150

: Number of babies in 2021: 150 National: Rank: #45, Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

12. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 153

: Number of babies in 2021: 153 National: Rank: #7, Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

11. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 156

: Number of babies in 2021: 156 National: Rank: #14, Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

10. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 161

: Number of babies in 2021: 161 National: Rank: #2, Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

8. Theodore (tie)

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 165

: Number of babies in 2021: 165 National: Rank: #10, Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

8. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 165

: Number of babies in 2021: 165 National: Rank: #22, Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

7. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 173

: Number of babies in 2021: 173 National: Rank: #34, Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 194

: Number of babies in 2021: 194 National: Rank: #5, Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

5. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 215

: Number of babies in 2021: 215 National: Rank: #9, Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 218

: Number of babies in 2021: 218 National: Rank: #6, Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

3. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 236

: Number of babies in 2021: 236 National: Rank: #11, Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 247

: Number of babies in 2021: 247 National: Rank: #1, Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter.”

Utah : Number of babies in 2021: 298

: Number of babies in 2021: 298 National: Rank: #3, Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

