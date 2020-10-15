The Vice President and the people: A 20/20 special

PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania (ABC4 News) – Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will participate in an ABC News Town Hall.

The event is moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, and allows voters to ask questions of the candidate.

The 90-minute special edition of 20/20 will be streamed here on ABC4.com then on a 1-hour delay on ABC4 after the third district debate.

The town hall takes place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, and all state and local health and safety guidelines for the pandemic will be followed.

Biden agreed to this town hall after the second presidential debate, which was originally scheduled and was canceled after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in a virtual format.

The third debate will go on as scheduled on Oct 22nd, and will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.