The Utah State Fair starts Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Great Utah State Fair opens Thursday, offering 10 days of fun filled entertainment, vendors and great food.

This year’s fair is offering several new events and artists including the Big Top Circus (three shows daily), Extreme Dogs (rescue dogs doing amazing stunts and tricks and doggie sports), SongBlast Dueling Guitars, Ferrell Dillion (Comedy Magician), Terry DaVolt (Comedy Hypnosis), Chris Yerlig – Mimealot (roaming mime and Copper Cowboy), a bubble tower and the amazing professional jousters, The Knights of Mayhem.

The ever-popular PRCA rodeo is scheduled for Sept 6-8 and upper bowl seating is free with your admission to the fair, lower bowl seating is $18.

There will also be several guest artists this year, including Prince Royce on Sept 11, Old Dominion on Sept 12 and Foreigner on Sept 13. Completing out the entertainment will be a Day of “Wreck”oning Demolition Derby on Sept 12 and Moster Truck insanity Tour on Sept 15.

Several contests are being held this year at the Utah State Fair including a cupcake contest on Sept 5, Governors Favorite cookie contest on Sept 10, a grilled cheese cook-off on Sept 11, a pie contest on Sept 12 and a homemade Salsa contest on Sept 15.

On September 11, veterans, military and first responders will all be offered free admission. Veterans resource organizations, including the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and the VA, will be located outside of the Bonneville Building (Building #2) from noon to 8 p.m.

Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on earned benefits and resources available to veterans and their families. To view the full schedule of events and activities taking place at the Utah State Fair on Patriot Day, visit https://utahstatefair.com/sept11.

Monday is ABC4 Utah Family Day. Children under 12 get in free. General admission for adults is $8 and wrist band are buy one get one free.

ONSITE ADMISSION PRICES:

Child (0-5 yrs) FREE Adult (13-61 yrs) $10 Senior (62+ yrs) $8 Youth (6-12 yrs) $8 Groups of 15 or more $7 (Please contact us at 801-538-8400) Season Pass $40

All-You-Can-Ride-Wristband $28**

Matinee All-You-Can-Ride Wristband $20***

**Discount All-You-Can-Ride Carnival Wristband vouchers are valid for rides from carnival opening until close on the day of redemption and are also available for advance purchase at Smith’s Food and Drug through midnight September 4th for $22

For full details of the fair you can visit their website at utahstatefair.com.





