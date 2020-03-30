The University of Utah moves all summer classes online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with The University of Utah announced all summer 2020 courses will be online.

All university classes for the spring 2020 semester were moved online March 18 for the remainder of the semester.

University officials announced Monday all summer 2020 courses will be online this year, the change will also apply to continued education classes.

The shift was made in efforts to slow the spreading rates of COVID-19.

“By making this decision now, we want to provide enough time to plan and prepare for the change. For those who already have registered for summer courses, please check the Office of the Registrar’s website for more information or email registrar@utah.edu.”

