The University of Utah announces two new public safety committees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The University of Utah announced the creation of two new public safety committees Monday.

According to University officials, the committees were created this month by the University of Utah Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch and appointed by the university President Ruth Watkins.

The two committees, the Public Safety Advisory Committee and the Independent Review Committee, are comprised of students, faculty, and staff from across the institution. Officials say they were designed in efforts to ensure a broad representation of constituents is included in public safety decision-making.

Both committees will be managed by Keith Squires, executive officer in the Office of the Chief Safety Officer, who joined the U in July 2020.

Squires served 11 years as the appointed homeland security advisor for Govs. Jon Huntsman and Gary Herbert, assistant superintendent to the Utah Highway Patrol and director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

“As executive officer, Squires supports the Chief Safety Officer by managing these university safety committees, overseeing professional responsibility efforts throughout the department and serving as the liaison to city, state, tribal and federal public safety entities. Squires served over five years as the Commissioner of Public Safety for the State of Utah and retired in September 2018 after 31 years of service as a law enforcement officer. Shortly after, Squires was on the team that conducted the independent review after the tragic murder of U student Lauren McCluskey,” as stated in a press release released by the university.

“I am impressed with the commitment from the administration to improve public safety at the University of Utah,” Squires said. “I’m honored to be part of these efforts and to continue the work of implementing the positive changes based on our initial recommendations.”

Learn more about the committees and University of Utah safety.