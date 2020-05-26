SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is staring their four phase auditions to add to their 360-member all volunteer ensemble starting next week.

The auditions will be held a month earlier than usual, giving applications more time to complete their audition.

The link to a digital application and an application guide will be posted online on June 1 and must be submitted no later than August 15.

“Even though the current pandemic situation has not permitted the Choir to rehearse or perform publicly since March, the Choir is looking to the future when gathering together to make music will once again be possible,” stated in a press release issued by Kim Farah, Publicist for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

“The process to become a member of the Choir is demanding — stretching over nine months and consisting of four phases. “It is a rigorous process that yields marvelous results,” says music director Mack Wilberg. “Each year we continue to be pleased with the high level of musical expertise displayed by Choir applicants and look forward to meeting them during the audition process.”

The first phase requires completing an online application and submitting a digital voice recording. You will also need a recommendation from an ecclesiastical leader that can be done electronically.

The second phase is a musical skills assessment that measures musical ability and aptitude. Those with acceptable test scores will then advance to the third phase, which includes an in-person audition before the music directors and an interview with the Choir president.

Phase four starts in January 2021 for those who successfully completed the first three audition phases. Those applicants will then begin 16 weeks of participation in Choir School and the Temple Square Chorale.

At the end of the 16 weeks, there is a final Choir School exam and a performance by the Temple Square Chorale.

Applicants must also meet several criteria for membership in the Choir.

Each applicant must be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in good standing, be between 25 and 55 years of age as of April 30, 2021, and currently live within 100 miles of the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

For more information, see “How to Audition for The Tabernacle Choir.”

Members of the Choir average around 75 scheduled performances per year for Choir members. Currently, the Choir is not performing live because of the impact of the COVID-19 virus