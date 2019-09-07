The state of Utah settles with former attorney general for $1.5 million

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah settled with former Utah attorney general John Swallow for $1.5 million Thursday.

Swallow sued the state after a jury acquitted him of accepting bribes while serving as attorney general.

Officials say the settlement is awaiting the state legislatures formal approval.

The money is reportedly meant to cover legal fees Swallow accumulated during the court battle.

