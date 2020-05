Players and coaches from all over the NBA react to the passing of Jerry Sloan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jerry Sloan never relished the spotlight, and he would have probably be a bit embarrassed to know how strongly the sports world reacted after his passing at the age of 78.

But Sloan meant so much to so many people, they had to post their feelings about the Hall of Fame coach.

Here are a sample of tweets and posts from prominent athletes, coaches and organizations.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry Sloan pic.twitter.com/9E8xtx72Rg — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2020

A statement from Coach Quin Snyder: pic.twitter.com/l3YuVoPwCI — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 22, 2020

Heaven better be ready for you Jerry. Go coach ‘em up! Thanks for the privilege of playing for you. Rest In Peace coach. pic.twitter.com/doTeGdBNBX — Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) May 22, 2020

“Until Jordan came along, Sloan was Mr. Chicago Bull. Everyone knew that.”@SamSmithHoops wrote this tribute to Jerry Sloan in 2009: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020

I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he coached. He was a tenacious competitor who represented the Bulls of the 70s so well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when he was on the 1996 Dream Team staff and it was an honor to learn from him. pic.twitter.com/pEhbmiFbzp — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020

R.I.P Jerry Sloan 🙏🏽 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 22, 2020

I didn't get to spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie he had a major impact on my transition to the @NBA. I'm grateful for that. Prayers to his family, friends and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DYJ4F4CvRw — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 22, 2020

Completely heart broken this morning… Praying for Tammy and the family… Coach Allowed Me To Flourish And Take My Game To Another Level… As Ferocious As He Was On The Court & Sidelines, Off The Court He Was… https://t.co/y7y5lJYszH — Carlos Boozer (@MisterCBooz) May 22, 2020

Coach Pop’s statement on the passing of Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/ihmVNfh8bI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 22, 2020

Pat Riley statement on the passing of Jerry Sloan



“It was a privilege to play against a Jerry Sloan coached team, I always knew that we would be severely tested. His overall philosophy on both sides of the ball was fundamentally solid and always one step ahead of the game." pic.twitter.com/Xv42JvBmO4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2020

RIP Jerry Sloan. Great player, great coach, great man. https://t.co/M3MqduG9Ng — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 22, 2020

Gone too soon. One of the greatest to ever do it. RIP Jerry Sloan, thoughts and prayers are with your family 🙏🏽 #NBATogether — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 23, 2020

I learned so much about basketball sitting at the bar with Jerry Sloan and his longtime assistant Phil Johnson. They were beyond patient with a young, dumb reporter. And Jerry never made excuses if his team lost-which wasn’t that often. RIP to a great, great coach. https://t.co/PaQLnMLn1j — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 22, 2020

One of the best coaches ever in the #NBA. RIP #JerrySloan pic.twitter.com/QxnI4nhawv — Michael Cooper (@ShowtimeCooper) May 22, 2020

RIP #JerrySloan .. one of the greats! No player achieves greatness without great coaching. john Stockton projected as a good little backup and Karl Malone as a quality power forward before meeting Sloan and became Alltime greats! RIP — Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) May 22, 2020

Thank you for the opportunities, thank you for the lessons, thank you for help mold me into a great basketball player and man. I will always bring my “lunch pail” to work! RIP Coach Sloan 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GPICXmG7N6 — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 22, 2020

From one country boy to another! Thank you Coach!



– The Original Big Dawg

AC #55 — Antoine Carr (@AntoineCarr55) May 22, 2020

Hats off to you, Coach https://t.co/rmJbyzXFly — John Deere (@JohnDeere) May 22, 2020

RIP Coach.. You don’t think of the Jazz without thinking of Coach Sloan, Thankyou. https://t.co/89I7uUeZqy — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 22, 2020

RIP Coach Sloan 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020

I had an opportunity to play for the Utah Jazz under Jerry Sloan my last NBA season. I opted to go play with the Dallas Mavericks. That was one of the biggest mistakes of my NBA career. I admired Sloan as a player and Coach. — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) May 22, 2020

RIP to the great Jerry Sloan.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 22, 2020

There certainly have been greater backcourts, tag-teams that won more games or produced more highlights…but none were tougher than Norm Van Lier and Jerry Sloan. May the great #4 Rest In Peace. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) May 22, 2020

Prayers are with Jerry Sloan’s family today. The game lost a legend 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 22, 2020

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of the legend, Coach Jerry Sloan. Our thoughts go out to his family and everyone at the @utahjazz. — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) May 22, 2020

My heart is broken, w/ the passing away of my friend Jerry Sloan. We worked together in lock step, for 16 years. His basketball accomplishments will never be forgotten. I have so many treasure chest of memories of Jerry's kindness and leadership. He was the toughest of the tough! — Gordon Chiesa (@gchiesaohmy) May 22, 2020

Shoutout to my man Jerry Sloan tho.. I love that guy .. greatest of greats.. was a blessing to play for him.. — C.J. Miles (@masfresco) May 18, 2020

Prayers to Coach’s family, Jazz Nation & everyone coach made feel like family! Not only did coach teach us accountability of being a good teammate but he taught us life through consistent effort! We love you & miss you! In your words before every game “hit first”! #foreverlegend — Earl J Watson (@Earl_Watson) May 22, 2020