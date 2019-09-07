The second of three new homeless shelters opens in SLC

SLC, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new homeless shelter and resource center opened Friday in Salt Lake City. It is the second of three new shelters being built since ‘Operation Rio Grande’…a three-phase plan to offer more support and services to the homeless.

The Gail Miller Resource Center on 242 West Paramount Avenue in Salt Lake City opened Friday and will serve men and women experiencing homelessness and provides a temporary place to stay, while connecting those needing help getting permanent housing and returning to self-sufficiency.

The 200-bed, 62,000-plus square foot building has men’s and women’s dorm-style rooms. It is not a permanent residency, but a transitional facility that will better connect the homeless to vital resources which will help them get back on their feet.

Operation Rio Grande launched back on August 14, 2017 to help reduce the amount of days the homeless spent in the shelter. It is a three-phase plan that organizers say not only offers more services to the homeless, but also is designated to reduce crime, help people suffering from mental illness and offers treatment and help for drug addiction.

The third shelter is under construction is South Salt Lake and is expected to open later this month. The three shelters will replace the The Road Home Shelter currently in downtown SLC which is expected to close later this year.