The season’s first snowstorm creates slick driving conditions

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News)- Snow made for a tricky commute Tuesday morning.

At times drivers on I-80 eastbound were in near white-out conditions.

Behind a snow plow W. On I-80. Crews out making sure roads are safe. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/Okkxrsf4Gd — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) October 29, 2019

Crews worked overnight to keep up with all the fresh snowfall.

“We’ve had snow since about 9 p.m. last night”

One sign of the first snowstorm is the first crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper.

An accident is exactly what truck driver Margaret Wright is trying to avoid.

“Slow down and give us time to stop,” Wright said.

Although UHP says chains aren’t mandatory up I-80, Wright is choosing to wait the storm out because conditions are worse about 60 miles east in Evanston Wyoming where parts of I-80 are closed.

29-OCT-2019 09:41 – I80 Evanston – Exit 39, WY 412/414: Closed WB due to winter conditions. As of Oct 29 at 08:00, the est open time is in 4 to 6 hours. Evanston – Exit 39, WY 412/414: Open to all traffic EB. #wyoroad — Wyoming DOT (@WYDOT_I80) October 29, 2019

“The traffic is going to be backed up,” Wright said “Until we can get through there is no sense in going”.

At this hour crews are out treating the roads for drivers like Wright.

“We are hoping that the valley stays wet but we are planning on the benches slushing up,” plow operator Roger Frantz said.

Wright’s thankful for the help and urges drivers to take it slow.

“They cut the trucks off and we can’t stop as quickly as they can,” Wright said.

A reminder large trucks and snow plow crews need extra space out on the roads.

