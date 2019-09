DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new video released by the Utah National Guard shows the moment an Apache helicopter pilot spotted one of the two missing kayakers at Antelope Island Thursday night.

"You see this?"

"Oh, yeah. What's that?"

"Looks like a dude in a tube."

Last night our AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots helped locate one of the two missing kayakers in the water near Antelope Island. #AlwaysReady #AlwaysThere #UtahGuard pic.twitter.com/9VSueVcObF — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) September 20, 2019

“Last night was a great example of the Utah Guard working with the Utah Department of Public Safety on domestic operations,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared Jones, one of the Apache pilots assigned to 1st Attack/Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment.

