The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily closes all temples due coronavirus concerns

Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily closing all temples due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.

The closure will be effective Wednesday, March 25 and the First Presidency of the Church emphasized that the change is temporary.

Church leaders also included the following details:

Temple staff will contact all patrons with an existing appointment to confirm cancellation.

When temples resume activity, patrons should contact the temple to reschedule their living ordinances.

Members with additional questions are invited to visit with their bishop or stake president.

Church leaders added in a letter to members that they look forward to the day when temples will be reopened.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: