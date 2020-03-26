The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily closes all temples due coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily closing all temples due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.
The closure will be effective Wednesday, March 25 and the First Presidency of the Church emphasized that the change is temporary.
Church leaders also included the following details:
- Temple staff will contact all patrons with an existing appointment to confirm cancellation.
- When temples resume activity, patrons should contact the temple to reschedule their living ordinances.
- Members with additional questions are invited to visit with their bishop or stake president.
Church leaders added in a letter to members that they look forward to the day when temples will be reopened.
