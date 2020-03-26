The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily closes all temples due coronavirus concerns

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Utah Food B ank Banner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily closing all temples due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.

The closure will be effective Wednesday, March 25 and the First Presidency of the Church emphasized that the change is temporary.

Church leaders also included the following details:

  • Temple staff will contact all patrons with an existing appointment to confirm cancellation.
  • When temples resume activity, patrons should contact the temple to reschedule their living ordinances.
  • Members with additional questions are invited to visit with their bishop or stake president.

Church leaders added in a letter to members that they look forward to the day when temples will be reopened.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss