SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Killers, a band with Utah connections, will perform at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the arena announced Monday.

The performance is part of the band’s Imploding The Mirage Tour. Tickets will go on sale online beginning Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.