The Justice Files: Zion’s Lost

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The Green River killer got the attention of two sisters in Seattle, Washington.

Julia Giddens and Janet Nelson followed the case of Gary Ridgway who was known the Washington state’s Green River serial killer. In the 1980s Ridgway killed at least 49 teenage girls and women. He was considered the nation’s most prolific serial killer.

“We’ve always been very interested in true crime,” said Julia Giddens. “We were living in Seattle at the time of Gary Ridgway, the Green River killer and we’ve always been kind of fascinated by that.”

In May, 2018 their fascination with true crime turned into a weekly podcast. They called it “Zion’s Lost.”

“We noticed that a lot of Utah cases were not covered by podcasts,so we thought we should fill that gap there,” said Giddens.

The sisters focused on Utah’s cold cases, missing persons and true crime. They said it’s not an easy task and there’s a lot of work behind the scenes.

“It was a lot of online researching and a lot of playing with equipment and figuring out how to due the technical part and asking for help and teaching ourselves,” said Janet Nelson.

Their podcast have featured several high-profile crimes like Mackenzie Lueck, the University of Utah student who suddenly disappeared last year. Some of her remains were found days later in the back yard of a man now facing murder charges.

“We covered the Mackenzie Lueck case and we got interviewed by (NBC’s) Dateline,” said Giddens.

In 1994, Bobbi Ann Campbell left her home in Salt Lake City and disappeared.

“We’ve worked with her daughter Stephanie,” said Nelson. “And we’ve done a re-enactment video with a professor at BYU and Jason Jensen (private investigator). I do feel like that’s the closest case that we have to getting solved. I just feel like it’s a matter of time.”

Jeff Nichols disappeared in 2004. He was supposed to meet his ex-wife and son at a local McDonalds in Midvale. He called them to say he couldn’t make it. The next day, his girlfriend reported him missing and has not been seen since.

“I’ve really felt connected to the Jeff Nichols case,” said Giddens. “I’m really wanting to find him. We have an upcoming search with the Utah Cold Case Coalition that we’re looking forward to.

Each week, the two sisters attempt to have a new podcast for their listeners. Since their inception they’ve recorded well over 100 episodes.

“I really enjoy the research aspect of it and getting to know the families,” said Giddens. “That’s been really rewarding, to talk to them and to see what we an do to help them and tell the story of their loved ones.”

