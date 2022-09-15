SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – All Cindy Sue Hunter wanted was to do help find the bodies of two missing women.

In August 2021, Hunter did find the women, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. They had been shot to death.

But months later, the table was turned on her.

“They said I was a suspect,” Hunter said. “Those were their words and, ‘We’re here to take your phone.'”

The two women were reported missing near Moab and hadn’t been found in days. Hunter–a friend–set out to find them.

Last year, Hunter told the Justice Files that it was her inner voice that took her to the campsite south of Moab.

“I was literally being screamed at,” Hunter said. “It said go straight, please go straight, hurry. And I said to myself I’m not crazy. I’m feeling this. I am hearing this.”

She found their campsite, found their vehicle and kept walking towards a nearby creek.

“Then I seen Kylen’s body in the water and immediately turned away,” Hunter said. “I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to say what I had seen.”

She called 911 after making the discovery. A deputy then found Turner’s body.

A month later, Grand County sheriff’s office named Adam Pinkusiewicz the suspect in the murders of Schulte and Hunter.

But Pinkusiewicz committed suicide and authorities sent their evidence to a DNA lab to confirm that he’s the true killer.

“And I’m like, so, ‘If you’ve known all this time who did this, why are you coming after me?'” Hunter said. “But they’ve never answered. They will not return my phone calls.”

In a text from Sean Paul Schulte, Kylen’s father he wrote: “Well, we all know it wasn’t CSH (Hunter). It was Adam. Cindy will have to be patient as they don’t want to make mistakes on the highly public case.”

Hunter said she understands law enforcement has a job to do but it’s been difficult knowing they were actually looking at her as a suspect.

“It’s made me understand why people don’t come out and help when they ask for help because the person that does the good deed gets blamed,” Hunter said.

When asked if she would do it again, Hunter hesitated for a moment but said she would have helped in a heartbeat.

“I don’t want their families not knowing what happened to them,” she said.