The Justice Files: Timmy Olsen expects to remain in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Timmy Olsen doesn’t expect be paroled following Tuesday’s appearance.

He appeared before a hearing officer with the Utah Board of Pardons.

He is serving up to 15-years for manslaughter in the death of Kiplyn Davis. She disappeared in 1995 and was declared dead. Her body has never been found and many believe Olsen holds the key to finding her remains. But he claimed not to know.

“I’ve done everything I can,” Olsen said at his parole hearing. “I paid for that responsibility, that’s why I pled guilty. There’s nothing else I can do.”

And with that declaration the remains of the Spanish Fork teen may never be found.

In 1995, Olsen and an unnamed young man drove her into Spanish Fork Canyon. He claimed his friend hit Davis with a rock twice in the head and they Eventually buried her.

Despite multiple efforts to find her, Davis’ body has never been found. After he was incarcerated for perjury Olsen took authorities to the area but she was not found.

In addition to the federal perjury charge which Olsen served time in prison, he was also sentenced to prison on the state case involving manslaughter.

He’s now eligible for parole after serving ten years in prison. At Tuesday’s hearing, Kiplyn’s father again pleaded for Olsen to disclose where he buried her daughter in an effort to bring her home and have a proper burial. But Richard Davis, after hearing Olsen’s opening statement knew it wasn’t going to happen.

“I think you’ve come to the conclusion (of) ‘I guess I’ll serve another five years and I’ll get out,’” Davis said when it was his turn to speak. “But then what happens? You still got that on your conscience. You still haven’t given us Kiplyn’s body and you’ll go on with the rest of your life knowing that.”

This year’s legislature passed a new law with Olsen and Davis in mind.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Mike McKell is from Spanish Fork. His legislation which became law will prevent parole to anyone who commits a murder and refuses to disclose where the remains are.

Olsen was repeatedly reminded of that law at Tuesday’s hearing.

“We were hoping for some additional information moving forward,” said hearing officer Carrie Cochran. “That’s essentially, in terms of this new law, what’s required.”

But Olsen was well aware of the law after being briefed by his attorney the night before his hearing.

“I feel bad for the Davis,’” he said. “I feel bad for everybody. They all don’t have closure. But I’ve done everything I can do. There’s nothing else that I can provide that will change any of this situation.”

His attorney, Carolyn E. Howard spoke with ABC4 following the parole hearing.

“We anticipated them, the questions that he provided additional information,” Howard said. “Unfortunately, he doesn’t have additional information.”

Olsen made no effort to ask for parole.

He’s had one write up early in his incarceration.

He’s taken classes to prepare for the outside world and claimed prison turned him into a better person.

“The parole board, I think recognized he’s primarily been a good inmate,” Howard said.

But she said the problem lies with the new law. According to Howard, Olsen understood if there’s no disclosure of the body he will probably spend another five years in prison. That’s when his sentence is completed.

“He understands the sensitive nature of this and that he could not answer in the affirmative and provide information as to where Kiplyn Davis’ body remains,” Howard said. “We expected because he could not answer that, parole is likely to be denied.”

She said there’s no reason why he would hold back on information. She maintained if Olsen knew something he would disclose it and be out of prison shortly thereafter.

But when ABC4 asked her why Olsen will not disclose any information about the young man who was with him that day, Howard refused to offer any comment.

Prosecutors suspect that person is David Leifson who at one time implicated his name during an FBI interview. But he backed off the name.

During court hearings Olsen placed Leifson at the scene of the crime. There are reports that Leifson once threatened Olsen if he continued to connect him with Davis’ disappearance.

“For today’s purposes, we do not want to make names of others who may have been involved and simply focus on Timothy’s part and what he has done as an inmate and the successes he has had as an inmate.”

The entire Board of Pardons will review Tuesday’s testimony and decide shortly whether Olsen should remain in prison or be paroled.