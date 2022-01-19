The Justice Files: The 1993 murder of a 14-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was December 30th, 1993 when detectives received an urgent call.

They arrived at an apartment in Taylorsville. Inside, was 14-year old Christopher Mosier who had been fatally stabbed numerous times

A neighbor, Cy Bylund, told ABC4 in 1994 about what was unfolding next door.

“I let the grandparents in first to use the telephone,” Bylund said. “Then the grandmother just broke down, just sobbing about their Christopher, that he’d been stabbed.”

Detectives found no forced entry and no signs of confrontation. They began to piece what happened earlier that night.

They soon learned Mosier was babysitting while his mother worked that late shift.

She called at 7 p.m. and everything was fine. She called two more times that night and received no answer.

She left work and arrived at the apartment. Bylund watched.

“She came home,” Bylund said. “The lights were all on. She went in and some of the baby things were there, and she said ‘Christopher, Christopher, Christopher.’ But she couldn’t locate him and she started getting suspicious. So, she went into the bedroom. She saw him in the closet there with his back toward her and he’d been stabbed a few times.”

Nearly thirty years have passed and Mosier’s father still can’t forget that moment that altered their lives.

“When I got word of it, I just needed to get away from anybody, anything,” said Scott Mosier. “I just went into the bathroom, turned off the lights, locked the door and I sat in the bathroom tub. I was in shock.”

Meanwhile, detectives questioned the baby’s father, Terry Johnson who picked up his child and was the last one to see Mosier alive.

Jim Potter, a spokesman with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office spoke with reporters in 1994.

“The detectives spent considerable time interviewing him and his side of the evening and what had happened when he picked up the baby, where he’d been,” said Potter. “They’re satisfied at least at this point that it’s an unrelated issue.”

Mosier’s murder shocked students at Eisenhower Junior High where he was in eighth grade.

A school counselor told a reporter “a lot of younger kids saw (Mosier) as their advocate, a big brother who took (them) under his wing.”

The counselor also said some kids “are expressing frustration and anger.”

The school’s principal called it “horrifying,” and a dose of reality for students.

Shortly thereafter, the Mosiers buried their son. The investigation stalled. There was no suspect and no motive. it turned into a cold case.

But detectives kept Terry Johnson, the baby’s father, on their radar.

“He was questioned,” said Mosier. “They just didn’t have enough evidence at the time.

Thursday, in part two of this story, Johnson is arrested and convicted thanks to DNA which technology was further along than in 1994.