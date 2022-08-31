SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Two-years after Tina Gallegos was murdered, authorities questioned a suspect, but he was never arrested for the 1982 murder.

Forty-years later, an investigator with the Weber County Attorney’s office said he still is a suspect in the unsolved murder.

Gabrielle DiStefano was also murdered four days after Gallegos was killed. DiStefano’s body was found a month later near Harrisville. The murders turned into cold cases.

“Forty-years later we still don’t know anything,” said Nancy Montoya, Gallegos’ sister-in-law. “It hurts because I loved Tina. She was a good girl.”

Gallegos’ body was found floating in the Ogden river. At the time, police said she was “killed by a gunshot wound to the head.”

DiStefano was also “shot once in the head,” according to police in 1982. Her body was found a month later. It had been “wrapped in plastic.”

In 2018 when an investigator for the Weber County Attorney’s office took over, he determined the murders were linked because the same gun was used. But the case still remains unsolved, leaving Gallegos’ family frustrated.

“We try to keep bringing it up,” said Montoya. But nobody cares. They don’t care no more.”

Chris Allred, the Weber County Attorney understands the anguish the families are going through.

“We certainly understand the heartache and the difficulty they’ve endured over these many years,” Allred said. “I just want to make sure everyone understands what we are doing given the evidence that we have.”

In 1982, Gallegos was last seen getting into a red vehicle, similar to a 1963 Chevrolet Impala. Montoya said the owner then sold a red Impala to Gallegos’ sister. The sister then discovered blood in the trunk.

“There was blood in the trunk, there was blood on the carpet and the police came and took it,” recalled Montoya.

Haney was aware of the blood evidence.

“There was blood found in the trunk,” he said. “That carpeting was removed. That’s part of the evidence that went, missing. We don’t know where it went.”

Haney said the blood evidence was lost at the crime lab at Weber State. He said it disappeared long before they took over the case.

But other evidence gathered in the DiStefano case was also destroyed.

“Harrisville’s old office had a flood,” he said. “There was lots of evidence that got destroyed because of that flood.”

But he said police found type A blood in the red vehicle. The owner of the vehicle reportedly became a suspect and was questioned in 1984. He’s now deceased but his DNA is on file.

“He drove a red car,” Haney said. “When they did find the red car he owned at the time of the murder, it was taken up to the crime lab. There was blood found in the trunk that was type A that matched one of the victims.”

Haney said they still have plenty of evidence in the Gallegos case but they’re not so lucky with DiStefano.

He said the evidence is now in the hands of a forensics laboratory in Florida. Perhaps science may one day solve this 40-year-old cold case.