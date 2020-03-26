The Justice Files: Sister: He would do anything for his family

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Guilty as charged.

Michael Green’s family has been waiting to hear those words since 2017.

Green was killed at an intersection after Kenneth Gray T-boned him at an intersection in Salt Lake City.

“He would do anything for his family,” said his sister Mykio Saracino. “That night he was driving for Uber trying to make some extra money to give his family the Christmas that they deserved.”

On the night he was killed, Gray was running from police. He had stolen a vehicle and reached speeds of over 100-miles per hour before crashing into Green’s vehicle.

“I want people to remember (Green) for the great life that he lived and not for the horrific way he died,” said Saracino.

Gray will soon learn of the man he killed. He pleaded guilty last week to ten felonies, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, stealing a car, all while under the influence of drugs.

“It was really bittersweet,” said the sister. “I think it was something we’ve been waiting for, for more than three years now.”

But Saracino said it doesn’t ease the pain of losing a brother and a dad whose chilrdren are now fatherless.

“He was an amazing person and there is definitely a gaping hole hole in all of our hearts with him not here,” the sister said.

At Gray’s sentencing in May, she plans to tell him about the broken hearts of two small children and the christmas they never got in 2017.

A guilty plea often brings closure and justice for a family. But Saracino is still grappling with that.

“I think that’s our biggest struggle,” she said. “Ultimately we want justice for my brother. But it’s really hard to find justice when he lost his life unncessarily.”

Gray will be sentenced May 19. Green’s family signed off on the plea bargain after learning all 10 felonies will run consecutively. It means the judge could send him to prison for a total of 30 years.

