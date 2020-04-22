The Justice Files: Reward offered in Sandy unsolved murder

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It was the summer of 2018 and a father had just said goodbye to his daughter.

It would be the last time the father would see his daughter Maureen Fiore-Webster alive.

“When I left that day, I was taking a cab back to the airport and saying goodbye,” said the father who doesn’t want his name released. “Tears were running down my eyes. I don’t know why I just … who would have known that was the last time seeing her alive. Sad.”

Fiore-Webster was murdered during a home invasion the following Spring. Her husband, Jeff Webster, was also shot but survived.

“It was devastating, just devastating,” said the father. “It just pierces your heart.”

A 911 call brought Sandy police to their home near 11200 South and 900 East. When they arrived, police heard screams coming from the inside. The front door was open and police entered. They found the husband and wife shot but alive. But the wife, Fiore-Webster, died later. En route to the hospital Webster told police who may have shot them.

According to a search warrant, Webster named two women as the possible shooters. Family and friends said the two women had made “threats” before.

Over the past year police have executed four search warrants and have requested the women’s cell phone records, text messages and cell phone tower data. But a year later, the case remains unsolved.

“Of course we would all like to see closure with this case,” said the father. But these things take time. It’s not a cold case they are actively investigating it. You just have to wait it out and hopefully something will move.”

The Utah Cold Case Coalition which investigates unsolved murders and missing persons is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and or a conviction.

Fiore-Webster’s father welcomed the coalition’s help and hopes someone with information will come forward. Meanwhile it’s been 13 months since his daughter was married. The father said he is trying to cope with her loss.

He said he’s trying to move on the best he can.

“She was a real light,” the father said. “She made friends easily and people loved her and we miss her. I miss her everyday.”

The husband, Jeff Webster, declined comment, but his attorney said Webster is still “distraught” over the loss of his wife. The attorney said he is dealing with medical issues caused by the shooting, Webster also supports the efforts Sandy police are making in an effort to solve his wife’s murder.

