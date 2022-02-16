The Justice Files: New clues in 1982 Valentine’s Day murder Pt. 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Since 1982, detectives have been looking at certain persons of interest involved in the murder of Trent Olsen.

It turned out those persons of interest may be the wrong people.

A new tip is giving a cold case detective a different direction to take. Olsen died on Valentine’s Day in 1982. He had been involved in a fight.



“He was stabbed multiple times,” said Ben Pender, the cold case detective with Unified Police. “As he got into his car he was able to drive across the street and out of the parking lot and into a power pole.”

A few hours earlier, Olsen and a friend were at the One More Time Club at 1140 East and 3900 South in Millcreek.

But for some reason, Olsen went outside and met other men.

“There wasn’t a particular person that I am aware of that caused this,” said Pender. “I mean he was dancing with females inside of the club but we’re not aware that this is what ultimately triggered what happened. It could have been. We’re not sure.”

From there, Olsen, his friend, and the strangers went to a nearby park where he was stabbed multiple times. His friend disappeared when the fight began but returned to call 911.

Olsen sought medical help but crashed into a power pole and died at the hospital.

Sheriff deputies responded to the scene and begin looking for three suspects.



According to news accounts, Olsen was stabbed “once in the hand & once in the shoulder” and “twice in the chest.”

Olsen’s friend offered authorities a vague description of the three suspects. They were in their mid-twenties and had dark hair and a dark complexion.

Ten years later, Olsen’s murder remained unsolved. There was optimism after the Salt lake County sheriff’s department formed a task force to solve crimes like Olson’s.



“Invariably, they like to talk, and the more they talk, the better,” said Lt. Dave Taylor in 1994. “I think they think, oh that’s in the past and nobody is going to catch up to me … complacency works in our favor. And we do have time on our side before someone starts talking.”

But no one ever did. Another twenty years passed, some persons of interest were questioned but there was never enough evidence to arrest anyone.

But recently, detective Pender received a tip that made him re-think the old theories.

“I had some people come forward and recently provided some information that we weren’t aware of,” Pender said. “They were previously interviewed in this case and they didn’t provide all that information.

What didn’t change was the vehicles driven by the killers.



One of the vehicles is a white late 1970’s Datsun or Toyota Corolla.

“The thing that stuck out about that is the wheels on the vehicle were painted red,” said Pender.



The other may be similar to a Camaro or Caprice but Pender said it is some shade of blue with a white vinyl top.

Because of this latest tip, Pender now has new names possibly involved.

“This kind of took us down a different road of other individuals that aren’t the same that were looked at previously,” he said.

The next step is to investigate these new names further said, Pender. Meanwhile, he welcomed any information, especially the vehicle with those unique red wheels. To contact Pender visit the sheriff’s website.