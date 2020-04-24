The Justice Files: Judge throws out UHP sexual harassment lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was cleared of sexual harassment charges in a lawsuit that was dismissed in federal court.

But the woman who sued Sgt. Blaine Robbins in 2018 is considering an appeal. Heather Leyva filed the lawsuit two years ago.

At the time Leyva worked for West Coast Towing. It had a contract with UHP to tow when called. She accused Robbins of leaving the company out of the rotation and confronted him.

The lawsuit claimed Robbins texted her back and said the company was back in the rotation.

But the lawsuit claimed Robbins continued to send personal and sexists texts to Leyva.

Words like “baby, beautiful and sexy” were sent allegedly by Robbins. He even pulled her over once using siren and lights because “I just want to see you,” her attorney Robert Sykes said at the time the lawsuit was announced.

“It is such a hard place to be in and it is very emotionally exhausting,” Leyva said in 2018.



UHP did investigate the complaint and Sgt. Robbins was transferred and demoted, but earlier this month a federal judge dismissed the case on grounds Robbins, as an officer, was immune from such lawsuits.

“I like this judge, I respect this judge, but I think he got this one wrong,” Sykes told ABC4.

In reaching his decision Judge Robert Shelby wrote that a “reasonable jury could find that Robbins violated Leyva’s constitutional rights.”

But he also added that it may have been consensual. He said Leyva’s “flirtatious conduct appears to have continued even after she lodged her complaint against Robbins.”

Judge Shelby said the law isn’t clear on this specific type of case which allowed Robbins immunity from being sued.

Sykes said the ruling fails to take into consideration women who are forced to play along to get along.

“She was between a rock and a hard place,” Sykes said. “I think that’s what the court in this case failed to appreciate, the vulnerable role of a single woman in the workplace, that I think is the victim of this court decision. Not just my client but other women in the workplace that have to deal with men like this officer.”

A spokesman for UHP said the agency is “pleased” the case was dismissed. But UHP declined to comment whether the agency still supports the decision to demote Robbins claiming it was a personnel matter.

