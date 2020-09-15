The Justice Files: Jail time for men involved in racial verbal attack

LOGAN Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Two men were ordered jail time following a racially verbal attack two years ago.

Wyatt Pack and Cory Durney were spared lengthy jail sentences but a district judge ordered they spend ten days in the Cache County jail.

In May 2018, Pack, Durney, and three verbally attacked the Caballero family at a campground in Cache County.

The incident was recorded by Caballero’s wife and posted it on Youtube. The video showed Pack berating Jose Caballero as his family watched. Pack and friends wanted the campsite but Caballero’s vehicle had broken down. Pack continued with several insults and asked for money to move the vehicle. They paid him $40.

The video went virtual and it cost Pack his job. Days later, Weber County fired him. But Pack and the others were also criminally charged with felonies and misdemeanors.

Monday, Pack and Durney appeared with their attorney in a video link to the court. They agreed to a plea bargain in which the charges were dropped from felonies to misdemeanors. Both the prosecutor and the defense attorney agreed that the men spend ten-days in the Cache County jail.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck signed off on the plea bargain but not before scolding both men.

“This type of behavior is not tolerated or welcomed in our community,” said Judge Fonnesbeck. “I think we have enough of that going on in the world and we don’t need one more person to contribute to that type of attitude or behavior.”

She ordered lengthy jail sentences for both men but suspended it. Instead, she ordered they each serve ten days in jail.

Pack never apologized but offered a brief statement.

“I’ve learned a very valuable lesson and it’s definitely something I will not forget,” Pack said.

Durney offered a brief statement but the court video connection made it inaudible for the public.

Judge Fonnesbeck also ordered both men to undertake cultural sensitivity training and a course on anger management. She also wanted an apology. She ordered both men to write the Caballero family an apology and it must be written in Spanish. Any violation could send the men back to jail and serve the entire jail sentence.