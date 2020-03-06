The Justice Files: Former UVU wrestler admits guilt in sex case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A former Utah Valley University wrestler pleaded guilty to sex-related charges.

Wednesday, Dayton Racer entered a guilty plea to reduced charges of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

The case stems from an incident at a music festival near Heber in 2018. According to charges, he sexually molested a woman inside a tent.

“I didn’t even know this guy,” the victim told ABC4 last fall. “I was completely violated in the worst way possible.”

Racer was released from jail after formal charges were filed but trouble has followed him since his release.

In 2019, he was charged with sexual battery and later in the year he was charged with the rape of a woman at his home in Orem. He’s now in jail in Utah County and bail has been denied.

Wednesday, Racer appeared before a judge in Wasatch County district court and admitted guilt to the charge.

An audio transcript of the hearing went as follows:

Judge: “Do you understand by entering a plea of guilty today that you will be waiving each of the rights as described in that document?”

Dayton Racer: “Yes mam.”

Judge: “With regard to count one which has been amended to a second-degree felony of forcible sexual abuse, how do you plead?”

Dayton Racer: “Guilty.”

The charges in Utah County are still pending but it appears there is a plea bargain in the works.

According to court documents, “they are working on a resolution.” in the rape case. Racer is scheduled to appear before a judge March 17 on the rape charge and sexual battery charge.

Meanwhile, Racer will be sentenced in Wasatch County on April 29. The second-degree felony means he could be facing one to fifteen years in prison.

MORE OF THE JUSTICE FILES: