The Justice Files: Board of Pardons denies Timmy Olsen parole

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It will be 2026 before Timmy Olsen sees the light of day.

The Utah Board of Pardons denied him parole after he refused to divulge where Kiplyn Davis was buried.

“We are very, very disappointed that he won’t tell us where Kiplyn is,” said her father Richard Davis. “That’s our main goal.”

Last week, Davis watched through a video link Olsen’s long awaited parole hearing.

In 2011, Olsen pleaded guilty to manslaughter involving the murder of Kiplyn Davis, a Spanish Fork teenager.

In 1995, she disappeared and was eventually presumed dead after endless searches in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Olsen was charged with her murder but the charge was reduced to manslaughter as part of a plea bargain.

From the outset, Olsen denied knowledge of her whereabouts despite the fact he admitted being there when a friend bludgeoned her with a rock.

“I feel bad for the Davis’,” Olsen said at his hearing last week. “I feel bad for everybody. They all don’t have closure. But I’ve done everything I can do. There’s nothing else that I can provide that will change any of this situation.”

Kiplyn’s father sensed Olsen was holding back.

“He was very hard,” Davis said. “I don’t know what it is. I can’t figure out why he’s not letting us know. I don’t know if he’s upset with me or my family.”

The legislature recently passed a law that prevents parole for anyone who murders and refuses to disclose where the body is.

And the new law, which had Olsen in mind, was the basis for the board of pardons denying Olsen parole.

In a statement, the board stated: “Mr. Olsen has not cooperated in good faith in efforts to locate the victim’s remains. The board finds expiration of sentence appropriate.”

It means Olsen will remain locked up until 2026 when his sentence expires.

“We’re glad what the parole board did, they denied him parole,” Davis said. “So, he’ll serve another five years even without the new law that was made in Utah.”

The board of pardons stated it will reconsider if Olsen changes his mind and offers information about Kiplyn.

Davis said he’s forgiven Olsen for what he did but only wants him to help bring Kiplyn’s remains home for a proper burial. He’s doubtful that will ever happen.

“When you listen to him talk, I think he’s protecting somebody,” Davis said. “I don’t know who it is but I think he’s protecting somebody very close to him.”

Prosecutors believe it was one of Olsen’s high school classmates who was with Olsen the day she disappeared. But there has been a code of silence between Olsen and friends who were indicted for perjury and other charges related to the crime. Without evidence, prosecutors have never been able to charge that person with Kiplyn’s murder.

It’s been 26-years since Kiplyn disappeared. Richard Davis said friends and family support have carried them through this nightmare.

And because of Kiplyn, her father said serving others is their way of honoring their daughter.

“She’s made me a better person,” said Davis.