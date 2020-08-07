The Justice Files: Anger over, but mother still seeks justice

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Darla Allred’s anger has disappeared but she is still seeking justice.

In 2014, her son Kelly Allred was killed when a driver ran over him while in a crosswalk. Jose Orozco, the driver fled but was later caught by Clearfield police.

Tuesday, Allred attended a parole hearing for Orozco who is eligible for parole. But Allred said it is much too soon for him to be released.

“I don’t think he’s been there long enough,” Allred told ABC4. “My son’s never coming home. I wanted him to stay there and serve more time. I don’t think he should be paroled.”

She remembered that day in 2014 when her son left home to get food from a local convenience store. On his way back, Orozco hit him and Kelly died. When Orozco was arrested his blood alcohol levels are 0.15, twice the legal driving limit. In 2015, Orozco pleaded guilty to second-degree felony manslaughter and a third-degree felony for failure to stop for police. He was sentenced for up to 15-years in prison.

At the time of Allred’s death, his former wife spoke to reporters about the hit and run incident.

“If you hit something and most people even if it”s a deer or whatnot usually stop or they know I just ran something over,” said Stephanie Allred. “To not stop is just unfathomable to me when it”s taken away another human life.”

Allred left behind three children.

“I don’t know what to say (to them),” Allred said in 2014. “I don’t say anything they don’t understand. They didn’t get to see him. He was just gone.”

When Orozco was sentenced in 2015 he offered an apology. But Allred’s family didn’t believe he was sincere. Tuesday, Karla Allred appeared ready to accept his apology.

“I don’t think I’m angry at him anymore but I still don’t agree with what happened and how it went.,” she said. “I just don’t think that six years of him sitting out is enough time for him to understand what he took away from us.”

Orozco didn’t have an interpreter at his parole hearing so it was delayed until August 20. Darla Allred said she will again be in attendance to oppose an early release.