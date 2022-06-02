PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Newly released records of a 2012 sex-ring investigation offered insight into a case that is currently being conducted by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges related to sex abuse were filed against a therapist in 2012. But two years later it was dismissed without prejudice meaning the case could be re-opened.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, new victims are making similar allegations. In a press release, the office claimed: “The ensuing investigation discovered that other victims had previously reported similar forms of ritualistic sexual abuse and trafficking that occurred in Utah County, Juab County, and Sanpete County during the time between 1990 and 2010. Portions of these allegations were confirmed.

Following a grama request by ABC4, the Provo police department released more than 500-pages and numerous video interviews from its 2012 investigation. The names and images of the victims were deleted by the police records division.

One female victim was interviewed by police.



“She was just wearing a robe and that was it,” said the young woman. “and he came into the living room and (deleted name) was walking in and he didn’t have any pants on. He just had a shirt on.”

The young woman claimed she was sexually abused and trafficked in her own home.

Another victim, this one a male, also disclosed allegations of sex abuse. He said it came during a vulnerable time in his life and was having problems over what happened to him.

“You know I was acting out like I was having multiple personalities,” the young man said. “It’s like what you just said. and I believe it. It beats the hell out of me. I was acting out. Many times I felt like I was on stage and just acting out and that’s what they programmed you to believe. And this is how they controlled you.”

The young men and women interviewed offered graphic details of what they had been through. They claimed the adults in the room would watch or participate in numerous sexual activities.

“It makes me want to throw up,” one of the female victims said. “Sorry, and he told me, he told me to … to get on him.”

In the Provo case, police were in the same room when a woman believed to be the mother of some of the victims dismissed her daughter’s allegations.

Woman: “What does your therapist say?”

Girl: “She doesn’t think it happened.”

Woman: “What happened? Because you don’t even know.”

Girl: (censored)… illusion that I would somehow involve…”

Woman: “I don’t buy it. I’m so tired of this. I am so tired of this.”

The sheriff’s office refused to name any suspects.

But Wednesday, the Utah County attorney took issue with the sheriff’s investigation. David Leavitt told reporters he was a subject in the investigation.

“I don’t know what they’re investigating,” he said at a news conference. “But if it has anything to do with this therapist, and the report of 25 years ago, that is 100% false.”

The sheriff said their investigation began more than a year ago and now has the FBI assisting. He said they are treating those who came forward as victims and deserved to be heard.