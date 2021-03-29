The Justice Files: Admitted sexual predator arrested again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There are new allegations against a young man who was given probation on child sex abuse charges.

This time, Arik Jeppsen was arrested for having child pornography on his laptop.

“I was thrilled that he was arrested because I knew it was only a matter of time,” said the girl’s mother who survived the sexual encounter with Jeppsen.

Their identities will not be disclosed due to the nature of the crime.

Murray police arrested Jeppsen March 24 but he has yet to be charged.

And while the mother is pleased with Jeppsen’s latest arrest, she remained angry over the case involving her 12-year-old daughter, who was sexually molested by Jeppsen last year.

According to the probable cause statement, the images were found on the laptops Jeppsen was forced to turnover when he was arrested for the case involving the 12-year old.

“To my knowledge, this case with the photographs doesn’t involve any images of my child,” the mother said.

He was originally charged with numerous felonies including rape and sodomy of the girl. But in a plea deal, those charges were dropped and he admitted to two counts of child sex abuse. He was given probation as part of his sentence.

The girl’s mother opposed the plea deal because of certain conditions of the agreement.

“As a family, we were misinformed about this whole process,” she said.

It’s doubtful Judge Matthew Bates knew of the on-going search for child pornography when he sentenced Jeppsen in February.

But the mother’s attorney said if prosecutors knew of this on-going investigation, they should have informed the judge.

“Given the findings of the evidence they found now of child pornography, I think it would have made a difference for the judge,” said Tyler Ayres.

Ayres said the child pornography and the sex charges involving the 12-year old are one crime and the plea deal was premature.

“They should have used all of the evidence they had prior to (the plea deal),” Ayres said.

All this was disheartening for the mother and daughter to learn of the child pornography after the fact. But they’re still hoping for justice.

“I am very hopeful that this incident is going to put Mr. Jeppsen where he belongs,” said the mother.

In a prepared statement, Salt Lake County district attorney Sim Gill said the following: “Our office prosecutes crimes based on evidence. We were made aware of the (child pornography) case on March 15, 2021. We are still waiting for the detectives to screen the matter. The child porn matter will be screened and if there is evidence for charges, they will be filed. These are two separate incidents. The presumption of innocence applies until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Jeppsen was released from the Salt Lake County jail and has yet to be charged.