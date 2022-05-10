TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – It was a week ago when the family of Brooklyn Tyree noticed she was missing.

And soon they realized it wasn’t going to end well.

Tuesday, their suspicions were confirmed when Tooele County authorities confirmed her body was found in a remote area near 5-mile pass. She had been shot once in the head.

Her former boyfriend, Brandon Zipperle was arrested and suspected of murdering her. A second person, Elizabeth Ludwig, was also arrested for obstruction of justice.

“He confessed,” said Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer. “They both confessed.”

The sheriff said it is unclear what the motive was.

Her family was notified and Rocky Anderson, a former attorney, said Tyree’s sister was shell shocked.

“I talked with her sister today, just devastated, bawling her eyes out,” Anderson said. “It’s so bad, so tragic.”

Her sister, Deanna Tyree said the relationship had soured.

“She feared for her and her baby’s life,” the sister said in a text to ABC4.

Anderson said Tyree was making it on her own.

“Brooklyn had lived on the streets at one time in her life but she was turning her life around,” said Anderson.

“She was working, she had an apartment. She was a great mother to this baby.”

It all began one week ago when her mother noticed Tyree was missing and wasn’t returning calls. Thursday, she went to her daughter’s apartment and found it in disarray, according to Anderson. Both mother and baby were gone.

A missing persons report was filed, but the family claimed there was no investigation done.

That’s when they turned to Anderson for help.

“It appeared that there was real reason to believe that Brooklyn had been kidnapped and murdered,” Anderson said.

So they turned to social media and posted a missing persons bulletin for Tyree and her baby.

A picture of her former boyfriend Brandon Zipperle was also placed on the bulletin.

Late Friday night, a father and son found a red sleeping bag near 5-mile pass and found a body inside.

Sheriff Wimmer said there was no identification on the body and had to rely on the medical examiner to help identify her.

“But we had our suspicions,” said the sheriff. “We were able to get with Salt Lake City (police) and compare notes.”

He said their detectives were notified by Salt Lake City Police about the possibility that the couple may be in the area.

“We got a welfare check (from Salt Lake Police) that Tyree was overdue and no one had heard from her. The last they knew she was with Brandon and they often were known to camp out in the west desert.”

When the medical examiner confirmed her identity, they were able to obtain surveillance video from Tyree’s apartment.

“She was seen leaving the apartment with Brandon,” said Sheriff Wimmer. “It’s unclear if the baby was with them.”

Anderson said the family knew Zipperle was hiding something from the very beginning. He said through Facebook’s messenger he denied knowledge of her whereabouts.

“Later he said to tell the truth, she came by my place and said, she ‘had it being a mother and being in the family and she is taking off and left the baby with me,” Anderson said. “That’s just preposterous.”

Deputy county attorney Gary Searle said they were able to name Zipperle as a suspect because “of their clumsy work.”

He wouldn’t elaborate on what that was.

28-year-old Ludwig was arrested for obstruction of justice. The sheriff said Ludwig helped move the body from where Tyree was shot.

Baby Braxton is now in the custody of Brooklyn’s sister. A Gofundme account has been set up to help the family with seeking justice for Brooklyn