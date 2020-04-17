The Justice Files: 5-year anniversary of Elizabeth Salgado’s disappearance marked with hope

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Long-awaited lab results are now in the hands of investigators.

And it may help find who killed Elizabeth Salgado.

Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of her disappearance. In 2018, her remains were found in a shallow grave in Hobble Creek Canyon in Utah County. But who killed her remains unsolved.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said this is not a cold case. In fact, they recently received lab results from evidence found at Salgado’s burial site.

“We can’t really comment on that yet,” Sgt. Spencer said. “Obviously, there’s nothing that will let us be able to identify a suspect but we’re still hanging onto it hoping that it can.”

He said those results will allow them to make certain conclusions about the investigation and allow them to follow different angles.

“But it’s nothing we can share with the public yet,” Sgt. Cannon said. “We’re hoping one of those angles will produce some results for us.”

Meanwhile, Salgado’s family remained hopeful that something positive will soon develop.

“I am shocked we still have not found who killed my found my niece, Elizabeth Maria Laguna Salgado,” said her uncle Rosemberg Salgado. “We are working very hard with the community and a private investigator and it’s getting very close.”

Five years ago Salgado disappeared after leaving a language school in Provo.

She was a returned Latter-day Saint missionary and from Mexico but moved to Provo about three weeks before the was abducted.

A private investigator who is working with the family said it’s someone close to her.

“Right now we really believe it’s somebody that she knew that caused her harm,” said Jason Jensen.

Salgado was taken in broad daylight and authorities never found any witnesses that saw any unusal struggle in the area where she was believed to have been taken.

Sgt. Cannon said they’ve also reached the same conclusion that it is either someone from the language school or a member of her ward.

Jensen has been in contact with several members of her ward but others have avoided him.

“Just because we say it’s someone she knows it doesn’t mean everyone she knew is at fault,” Jensen said. “It’s the person who doesn’t want to talk that causes red flags to pop up.”

For the Salgado’s it’s another year marking her disappearance with no killer found. But her uncle said it’s their faith that keeps hope alive.

“We have the faith that at any moment, at anytime, we’ll be able to find who killed my niece,” Salgado said.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest and or conviction.

