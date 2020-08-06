The Justice Files: $10,000 reward offered to help solve cold cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Genesis McCall’s death remains a mystery.

In 2016, Roy Police arrived at a home where they found a 22-month old girl unconscious. She eventually died at the hospital and her death was suspicious.

“It’s always devastating when a child dies even more so if there is the chance it was a homicide,” Josh Taylor with Roy police told ABC4 in 2016.

According to a search warrant, those in the home claimed the “child fell” the previous day. But the autopsy showed something different. Medical experts told police the child showed “bruising and bite marks” and numerous head injuries. The warrant said the child may have died from “strangulation.”

“We’re just going to keep investigating and once we get to that point we will make any arrest if they are warranted,” Roberts said in 2016.

The search warrant named two men in the home who cared for the child while the mother was at work. Nearly four years later, the case remained unsolved.

“One of the men is former law enforcement and then there is the other man,” said Karra Porter with the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

The other man happened to be the toddler’s father who according to authorities noticed the child’s injuries. A 911 call was made shortly after the discovery.

“This case came to our attention because someone contacted us and suggested that we should look into this,” said Porter. “From what we can tell is this case is solvable.”

It was a tip that got the cold case coalition asking police questions. But Porter said Roy police would not share information because the case is considered active.

“The tipster wasn’t there from what we’ve been told but just wanted to make sure why isn’t anything been done on this case,” Porter said. “I mean this was a baby.”

McCall’s case is one of many that the coalition is interested in solving. The non-profit group investigates unsolved murders and missing persons. Porter said August is cold case month and the coalition is raising its reward to help solve these types of crimes.

“We are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the closure of this case or any case involving unsolved homicides or missing persons in Utah and that includes cases where there have been criminal convictions but they haven’t found the body,” Porter said.

It’s the coalitions attempt to give families closure.

For more information about the coalition and the reward visit their website.