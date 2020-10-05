The IUP Panel on the COVID spike and state audit

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – For the first time, the 7-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 cases exceeded more than 1,000 a day in Utah.

What’s behind the spike, and where do we go from here? State Representative Suzanne Harrison, (D) Sandy, and former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes debate the issue in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on the state response to the pandemic following the release of an audit by State Auditor John Dougall.