The IUP Panel on tax reform, property tax increases and the SLC mayoral race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Taxes are taking center stage in Utah. State leaders are eyeing a possible special session to address tax reform, and many Utahns are seeing their property taxes increase.

State Auditor John Dougall and former Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon weigh in as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics panel discussion.

They also discuss the final days in the race for Salt Lake City mayor.

