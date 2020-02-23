The IUP Panel on Super Tuesday, Daylight Saving Time and the Johnson Amendment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Super Tuesday is approaching and candidates are taking note and trying to win over Utah voters.
Former Utah Democratic Party chair Peter Corroon and former Utah GOP chair Rob Anderson weigh in on that as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also discuss the longstanding battle over Daylight Saving Time and whether churches should be allowed to endorse political candidates.
