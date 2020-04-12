The IUP panel on stay at home orders, election accommodations and the race for the White House

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The debate over a stay at home order versus a stay at home directive is a heated one in our state.

Governor Gary Herbert is sticking with the directive, while local counties and cities have implemented an order.

RELATED: Gov. Herbert says Dr. Fauci is impressed with Utah’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive

Representative Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City and Senator Todd Weiler, (R) weigh in on that and whether more adjustments should be made to the upcoming primary election.

