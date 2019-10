SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – As the impeachment inquiry moves forward, what impact will it have on the 2020 Election?

President Trump is trying to use it to his advantage as he seeks re-election.

Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, and Representative Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City, dive into that in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel Discussion.

They also discuss their thoughts on the race for Salt Lake City Mayor, with Election Day just a month away now.

