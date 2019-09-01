The IUP Panel on immigration and trade

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney was among the first to congratulate new citizens at a naturalization ceremony on Wednesday.

He told ABC4 News he would like to see a “grand compromise” to fix the immigration system. What should that entail, and is it possible for Congress to come together?

State Auditor John Dougall and Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke take on those question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on President Trump’s trade strategy as we experience big swings in the markets.

