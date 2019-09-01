Breaking News
The IUP Panel on immigration and trade

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney was among the first to congratulate new citizens at a naturalization ceremony on Wednesday.

He told ABC4 News he would like to see a “grand compromise” to fix the immigration system. What should that entail, and is it possible for Congress to come together?

State Auditor John Dougall and Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke take on those question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on President Trump’s trade strategy as we experience big swings in the markets.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time..

