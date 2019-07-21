The IUP Panel on House resolutions, ICE raids and the immigration debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – During the week the U.S. House took up resolutions condemning comments from President Trump and impeachment.

One passed while the other fell short. Former state representative Rebecca Chavez-Houck and former Utah GOP chair Rob Anderson debate the issue in this weeks Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on ICE raids and the overall immigration debate.

