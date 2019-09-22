The IUP Panel on gun laws and ballot initiative changes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Senate Democrats are turning up the pressure on Republican leadership to take a vote on universal background checks.

Representative Cory Maloy, R- Lehi, and former Senator Jim Dabakis, D- Salt Lake City, weigh in on this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also take up legislative changes to ballot initiatives and the line between public safety and personal privacy when it comes to facial recognition software.

Latest Stories: